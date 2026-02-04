EPS rolls out more poll promises

Spread the love

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has pledged that education loans will be waived for students if the AIADMK forms the government in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The announcement was made during a district secretaries’ meeting as part of the party’s second phase of election promises ahead of polling later this year.

Among other commitments unveiled by EPS were increases in the old age pension to ₹2,000, three free gas cylinders in a year and financial assistance for jallikattu players in case of injury or death during events — underlining a broader welfare agenda the party hopes will resonate with voters.

The education loan waiver promise comes as part of the AIADMK’s broader strategy of contrasting itself with the current DMK government, which Palaniswami has repeatedly criticised for unfulfilled welfare assurances made during its term, including previous pledges related to loan waivers. Analysts say the move aims to appeal to students and families grappling with rising education costs and loan burdens.

Palaniswami said the proposed education loan waiver would cover students from economically weaker sections who are struggling to repay loans due to unemployment and rising living costs. He argued that higher education should not become a lifelong financial burden for families and claimed that the AIADMK has a proven record of implementing student-friendly schemes during its previous tenures.

EPS said the waiver would help thousands of young graduates restart their careers without debt-related stress.

Reiterating his criticism of the DMK government, Palaniswami alleged that the ruling party had failed to honour several assurances given to students and youth.

He said the AIADMK’s election promises would be realistic, fiscally planned and people-centric, adding that detailed guidelines on eligibility and implementation of the loan waiver scheme would be announced at the appropriate time if the party returns to power.