Norwegian prince pleads not guilty in rape case

Spread the love

Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including four counts of rape, as his trial opened in Oslo on Tuesday. The case, stemming from incidents between 2018 and 2024, also involves abuse in close relationships, threats, acts of violence, and possession of 3.5 kg of marijuana. Hoiby admitted to some driving offenses, an aggravated drugs charge, and partial assault and threat charges. Prosecutors say he could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Hoiby was detained ahead of trial over new allegations of assault and restraining order violations. Seven alleged victims are expected to testify. The trial has cast a shadow on the royal family, though Crown Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit will not attend. The case coincides with renewed scrutiny of Mette-Marit’s past contacts with Jeffrey Epstein, which she has publicly regretted.