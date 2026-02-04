Madras High Court closes plea, Cops find no derogatory book on Justice Swaminathan

Spread the love

The Madras High Court has closed a petition seeking a ban on the sale of an allegedly derogatory book targeting Justice G.R. Swaminathan, after the police reported that no such book was found at the Chennai Book Fair or elsewhere.

The case was filed by P. Naveenprasad of Vellore, who sought to stop the book’s release following online advertisements claiming it would be available at the 49th Chennai Book Fair. The petition alleged the publication contained insulting material against Justice Swaminathan, who has been at the centre of a recent controversy related to his ruling on the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Thirupparankundram hill.

Earlier, the High Court had directed police to seize any such book and ensure it was not displayed or sold at the fair. During inspections of two stalls linked to Keezhaikaatru Publications, officers found that the purported book was not available for sale, and publishers denied ever releasing the alleged title.

In addition to the stall checks, police issued summons and sought written explanations from the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPSI) and the publisher, both of which confirmed that the book was neither published nor stocked at the event. Social media posts and caricatures previously circulated by the publisher that were seen as derogatory toward Justice Swaminathan have since been removed.