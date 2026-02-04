AIADMK functionary booked for damaging public park

Spread the love

A functionary of the AIADMK has been booked by police for allegedly damaging public property in a park located in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a complaint was received alleging that the individual had vandalised public facilities within a community park, causing harm to benches, garden fixtures and other installations meant for public use. The incident drew attention after local residents reported the matter to authorities.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the functionary under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to damage to public property. An investigation is underway, and police are examining CCTV footage and gathering witness statements to establish the sequence of events and the extent of the damage.

Officials said the action reflects a zero-tolerance approach to vandalism and misuse of public spaces, regardless of the accused’s political affiliation.

Local residents and civic groups welcomed the police response, saying public parks are shared community assets that must be protected for recreation and safety.

Police have urged anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward and assist with the probe as the investigation continues.