Mustafizur to play PSL for Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars on Thursday announced the direct signing of Mustafizur Rahman for Pakistan Super League Season 11 following the release of the Bangladesh pacer by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Rahman was removed from the KKR roster on BCCI instructions, triggering a controversial sequence of events that led to the withdrawal of Bangladesh national team from the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup and selective pullout of Pakistan from the marquee fixture against India. BCCI did not specify the reason for Mustafir’s ouster but said it was due to developments all across, a reference to the tense diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh following the killings of Hindus in the neighbouring country. Bangladesh withdrew citing security concerns despite the International Cricket Council’s low threat perception for the tournament to be played in India and Sri Lanka. The Pakistan government announced the boycott of the fixture against India in support of Bangladesh.