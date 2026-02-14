5 injured after iron rope falls at construction site in Chennai

Spread the love

Five workers were injured when an iron rope suddenly snapped and fell at a construction site near Kalaignar Park on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a busy work zone where structural activities were underway, sending workers rushing for cover.

The injured men, all labourers engaged in site duties, sustained minor to moderate injuries and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Medical officials said none of the injuries appeared life-threatening, and all the workers were stable following initial care.

Police and safety officials visited the site to investigate the cause of the mishap.

Preliminary enquiries suggest that an equipment failure may have caused the iron rope to break, but authorities said a full probe will determine if safety norms and maintenance protocols were properly followed.

Construction firms in the city have been urged to enforce strict safety measures to prevent similar incidents, especially in crowded work areas where heavy machinery and materials are routinely handled.

The injured workers are expected to recover in the coming days.