IMD predicts temperature rise in TN, Puducherry

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a noticeable rise in temperatures across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next two days.

According to the weather bulletin issued on 14 February 2026, most parts of the region can expect warmer conditions today and tomorrow.

The IMD attributed the increase to shifting wind patterns and dry weather conditions, which are likely to lead to above-normal daytime temperatures, particularly in interior districts.

Coastal areas such as Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and surrounding regions may experience hotter afternoons, although no extreme heat advisories have been issued as of now.

Night temperatures are expected to remain steady, providing some relief to residents. The IMD has, however, advised vulnerable groups such as the elderly and outdoor workers to take precautions against heat exposure and stay hydrated.

No significant rainfall is forecast during this period, although isolated light showers cannot be ruled out in southern districts due to local weather variations.

The overall weather trend indicates a warming phase before temperatures stabilise in the coming days.