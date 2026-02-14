Manickam Tagore says power sharing necessary, Slams DMK

Spread the love

Congress MP Manickam Tagore reiterated the demand for power sharing in Tamil Nadu, criticising the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for what he described as an unwillingness to accommodate broader political consensus.

Tagore said inclusive governance and shared decision-making are essential for addressing the state’s development challenges.

Addressing a public gathering, the MP accused the DMK government of centralising power and sidelining opposition voices, especially on key issues affecting welfare and administration. “Power sharing is not just a slogan — it is necessary for balanced growth, transparency and accountability,” Tagore said, emphasising that collaborative politics would strengthen democratic processes in the state.

He also highlighted that multiple parties representing diverse sections of society should be included in governance discussions rather than decisions being made unilaterally. Thakur’s comments come amid heightened political activity as parties gear up for the 2026 Assembly elections, signalling sharper criticism and debates over administrative priorities.

Tagore urged political stakeholders to prioritise people’s interests over party politics and called on the DMK leadership to engage in broader dialogue on power distribution and policy formulation ahead of the elections.