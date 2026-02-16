Mahesh Babu unveils teaser of Nagabandham

Spread the love

The teaser of mytho-action spectacle Nagabandham was unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri by Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, creating significant buzz across the industry. The teaser of mytho-action spectacle Nagabandham was unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri by Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, creating significant buzz across the industry.

Directed by Abhishek Nama, the film features Virat Karrna in the lead role and is backed by producers Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy. Mounted on a grand scale, the film blends mythology, history and spiritual warfare against the backdrop of the mystic Himalayas.

The teaser hints at a story revolving around the sacred Nagabandham Temple, believed to guard an ancient cosmic force. Drawing partial inspiration from historical events, including the Afghan invasion led by Abdali, the narrative promises a clash between greed and divine guardianship.

Virat Karrna appears in a powerful and transformative avatar, including a striking manifestation of Lord Shiva. The cast also includes Nabha Natesh, Iswarya Menon, Jagapathi Babu, Mahesh Manjrekar, Murali Sharma and Anasuya Bharadwaj among others.

Cinematography is handled by Soundar Rajan S, with music composed by Abhe and Junaid Kumar. Production design is by Ashok Kumar and editing by RC Pranav.