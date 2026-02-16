Kishore Rajkumar, Anna Ben Team Up for Coimbatore Mappillaii

Spread the love

Actors Kishore Rajkumar and Anna Ben will star together in the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Coimbatore Mappillaii. The first-look poster of the film was released recently by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, generating excitement among fans.

Written and directed by Kishore Rajkumar, who also headlines the project, the movie marks the maiden production of media company Noise and Grains. The story focuses on relationships and promises a blend of humour and romance designed to appeal to a wide audience.

Cinematography is by Praveen Balu, with editing by Ram Pandian. Shooting has been completed, and the film is expected to hit theatres soon.