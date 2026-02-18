Gavaskar, Kapil seek fair treatment for jailed Imran

Spread the love

Islamabad, Feb 18: Indian great Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have joined 12 other former captains to express “deep concern” about jailed cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s deteriorating health, urging the Pakistan government to provide him adequate medical attention and dignified conditions in line with international standards.

There have been reports that the 1992 World Cup-winning skipper Imran has lost approximately 85 per cent of vision in his right eye due to medical neglect while in custody at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

As many as 14 former captains wrote a letter titled “Appeal by former International Cricket Captains” to the Pakistan government asking for fair treatment for Khan.

“We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket,” the letter said.

Recent reports concerning his health particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern.

“As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan’s stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.”

The letter has also been signed by Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh and John Wright.

In 2023, Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a corruption case.

In the letter, the group of former captains asked for proper medical attention, transparent legal procedures and dignified treatment for the 73-year-old Khan.