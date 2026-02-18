Phillips, Rachin help Kiwis beat Canada

In a must-win contest for both teams, Canada, opting to bat, were powered by Yuvraj Samra’s record-breaking 110 — the youngest century-maker in T20 World Cup history — but the 146-run unbroken Rachin-Phillips stand and an undisciplined bowling effort ultimately overshadowed the milestone knock.

Chasing 174, New Zealand rode on Rachin and Phillips’ stand that came off just 73 balls, overhauling the target in 15.1 overs.

Phillips remained unbeaten on 76 from 36 balls with six sixes and four fours, while Rachin was 59 not out from 39 balls (4×4, 3×6) in their statement win.

The Kiwis finished their league campaign with six points and a net run rate of 1.227.