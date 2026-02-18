By‑election announced for six TN Rajya Sabhs seats

Spread the love

The Election Commission of India has formally announced the schedule for the impending by‑election to fill six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu that are set to fall vacant.

The election notification will be issued on February 21, 2026, followed by the nomination filing period from February 21 to February 28, 2026. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 2, 2026, and the last date for withdrawal of candidates is March 4, 2026. Voting for the by‑poll is scheduled to be held on March 11, 2026.

These six seats have become vacant due to the retirement and resignation of members, prompting the Election Commission to move quickly to ensure representation from the state in the Upper House of Parliament.

Currently, the strength of parties in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will heavily influence the outcome, with the DMK‑led alliance holding a majority and the AIADMK and other opposition parties looking for opportunities to secure representation in the Upper House. Political analysts suggest that the results of this by‑poll could shape strategies for both ruling and opposition parties ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.