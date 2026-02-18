Stalin tables Centre-State relations report in Assembly

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin presented a detailed report on the relationship between the Centre and state governments in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, reiterating his long-standing demand for greater state autonomy and cooperative federalism. The presentation was accompanied by forceful remarks emphasising the need for a balanced federal structure and criticism of what he described as excessive centralisation of powers.

Stalin tabled the findings of a high-level committee that has been examining federal relations and governance issues. The report, compiled by a panel headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph, covers a broad range of subjects including decentralisation, constitutional amendments, territorial integrity of states, language policies, the role of Governors, delimitation, elections, education, health, and goods and services tax (GST). The report aims to strengthen cooperative federalism and restore the balance of authority between the Union and the states.

During his speech in the Assembly, Stalin underlined that the Tamil Nadu government supports state self-rule within a cooperative framework, arguing that all powers should not remain concentrated at the Centre. He asserted that despite constitutional guarantees, states have had to struggle to secure their rights, and that the central government does not fully respect state governments in practice. Stalin said the pursuit of state autonomy transcends political lines and reflects the broader aspirations of the Indian people for effective governance and equitable development.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that decentralisation is vital for the nation’s growth, stressing that empowered states would contribute more robustly to national progress. He urged that powers must be distributed more broadly and that federal principles should be reaffirmed to enable states to function with greater independence.

Stalin noted that Tamil Nadu has traditionally taken the lead in advocating for federal balance and state rights, highlighting the state’s historical role in shaping discussions on Centre-state relations. The presentation in the Assembly is expected to rekindle dialogue on federalism and may influence similar discussions in other states.

The report will now be available for wider public engagement, with plans to make the Tamil version accessible online. The government also intends to translate it into other major Indian languages to encourage a nationwide conversation on strengthening federalism and state autonomy.