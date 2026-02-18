Barcelono loses to Girona

FC Barcelona surrendered top spot in La Liga after a 2-1 defeat to Girona which exposed the defensive fragility that has troubled Hansi Flick’s side in recent weeks.

Pau Cubarsi’s header put Barcelona ahead just before the hour, but Girona hit back almost immediately through Thomas Lemar before Fran Beltran’s late strike sealed the comeback. The result leaves Real Madrid top of the table following Saturday’s win over Real Sociedad.

If Flick was looking for signs of improvement after Thursday’s 4-0 Copa del Rey loss to Atletico Madrid, he did not find them in an open, chance-filled game in which both sides created plenty and neither managed to impose control.