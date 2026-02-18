Shelton claims Dallas Open title

Ben Shelton saved three match points before finishing another rally at the Dallas Open, beating top-seeded Taylor Fritz in three sets for the title Sunday in a matchup of the world’s highest-ranked American men.

The No. 2 seed and No. 9 player in the ATP rankings lost the first set in each of the last three rounds of the tournament, this time coming back for a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Fritz in the first meeting of the top seeds since the event moved to Dallas in 2022.

Shelton improved to 4-0 in ATP finals and beat Fritz, ranked seventh in the world, after the pair had split their first two meetings. The 23-year-old’s title came after he reached the Australian Open quarterfinals last month, losing in straight sets to Jannik Sinner.

After saving three match points to get the third set to 5-5, Shelton had three chances to close out Fritz while serving for the match. Fritz saved the first two, but the 10-time ATP champion couldn’t match his opponent by saving the third.

“This was a crazy match to be a part of,” Shelton said. “I thought the level was amazing.”