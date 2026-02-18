Alliance decision at appropriate time: Premalatha

Spread the love

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth has said that her party will announce its electoral alliance decision at the appropriate time, even as she indicated that a coalition government with a share in power would be a positive development for Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Premalatha said the party would take a considered decision on alliances ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

She refrained from disclosing any immediate plans but maintained that the party’s stand would be made clear in due course.

Commenting on the State Budget, she said it had been described as containing 30 key announcements, but added that she would respond only after studying it in detail. “With just three months left for the elections, can all these announcements be implemented? Or will they be carried out after a new government assumes office? These are valid questions,” she said.

On the possibility of a coalition government, Premalatha remarked, “If an opportunity arises for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu with a share in power, it would be good. That would be a positive change. Let the election results come.”

Referring to her recent visit to the Isha centre, she said she had met Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and L. Murugan, former minister S.P. Velumani and Ministers from Puducherry as a courtesy call.

On the Prime Minister’s recent visit, she said it would be welcomed if it brought benefits to Tamil Nadu.

Premalatha added that Tamil Nadu deserved a government that would present and implement a budget truly beneficial to the State and its people.