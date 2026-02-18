Differently-abled people stage protest, Condemn police action

Spread the love

Differently-abled individuals and their supporters staged a protest on a busy road in Chennai on Wednesday, condemning the police for allegedly arresting several members of their community during a demonstration earlier this week.

Protesters gathered with placards and slogans, demanding justice and accountability from authorities.

They said the earlier police action was unjustified and highlighted the challenges faced by differently-abled people in exercising their rights.

Several participants urged the government to ensure respectful treatment and protection of civil liberties for people with disabilities.

Speakers at the protest accused law enforcement of using excessive force and failing to adequately consider the special needs of differently-abled individuals during the previous arrest.

They appealed for better dialogue between police and advocacy groups to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The demonstrators also called on the state government to address broader issues affecting people with disabilities, including accessibility, employment opportunities, and social inclusion. Traffic was briefly disrupted as the protesters marched, but authorities later restored normal flow after coordinating with the organisers.

Representatives of the group vowed to continue their peaceful agitation until their concerns receive a clear response from officials.

They stressed that dignity and equal rights for differently-abled people must be upheld in all public and administrative interactions.