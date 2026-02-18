Modi meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai at AI Summit

Spread the love

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit to discuss developments in artificial intelligence and its potential impact on India’s economy and society.

During the interaction, both leaders exchanged views on how AI can be harnessed responsibly to drive innovation, digital growth, and inclusive development across sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance.

The meeting underscored the importance of emerging technologies in shaping future economic opportunities and public services.

Modi emphasised the government’s focus on creating a favourable environment for technological advancements and ensuring that AI benefits all sections of society.

He underscored the transformational role that digital tools and AI can play in enhancing productivity and supporting India’s goal of becoming a global technology hub.

Sundar Pichai highlighted India’s growing technology ecosystem and expressed optimism about collaborative opportunities between global tech companies and Indian innovators.

He touched upon how AI initiatives can be aligned with local needs and priorities to generate jobs and improve access to services.