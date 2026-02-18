EPS questions DMK govt’s achievements on NEET

Spread the love

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami strongly criticised the DMK government over the NEET issue in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, asking what concrete achievements the ruling party has delivered so far.

Speaking during the Assembly proceedings, Palaniswami questioned whether the DMK had succeeded in securing exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) as promised during the 2021 Assembly elections.

He asked what tangible progress had been made despite repeated assurances to abolish NEET for Tamil Nadu students.

He alleged that the DMK had come to power promising to scrap NEET but had failed to fulfil that commitment. Palaniswami demanded clarity from the government on what steps had been taken and what results had been achieved in the last few years.

Referring to the concerns of rural and economically weaker students, he said the issue continues to affect aspiring medical students across the state.

He accused the ruling party of making political statements without producing measurable outcomes.

The NEET issue remains one of the most sensitive political subjects in Tamil Nadu, with repeated resolutions passed in the Assembly seeking exemption and continued exchanges between the state and the Centre.

With elections approaching, the debate has once again intensified inside the Assembly.