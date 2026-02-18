Asking for power sharing is not wrong: Thiruma

Spread the love

Thirumavalavan, leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), has defended the demand for a share of power and positions in government, saying that advocating for such rights is not inappropriate or untimely.

Speaking at a political event in Chennai, Thirumavalavan emphasized that seeking a meaningful role in governance for his party and its supporters isn’t something to be criticised. He said that when parties join an alliance, it is natural for them to also pursue a fair share in decision-making and administrative responsibilities after elections.

Thirumavalavan pointed out that regional parties like the VCK represent specific communities and aspirations, and that participation in power structures allows them to better serve their constituencies. He stressed that demanding power sharing reflects democratic engagement and the political maturity of smaller parties.

Responding to critics who view such demands as disruptive to alliance unity, he asserted that raising the question of power sharing should not be seen as a threat. Instead, it should be treated as part of normal negotiations between allies for post-poll arrangements.

Thirumavalavan also reiterated his party’s commitment to working with other like-minded parties to uphold social justice and protect the interests of backward and marginalised sections. He suggested that democratic alliances must involve equitable participation to truly reflect the coalition’s collective mandate.

The statement comes amid wider discussions among alliance partners in Tamil Nadu about seat distribution and post-poll arrangements as the Assembly elections approach.

Thirumavalavan’s comments are likely to add momentum to ongoing debates within political formations on how best to share power and responsibilities if a coalition comes to power.