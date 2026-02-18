Vemal’s next titled Vadam

Composed by D. Imman, Pandi Muni is packed with high-energy beats that perfectly complement Vimal’s lively screen presence. The song is designed as a powerful character introduction, promising whistle-worthy moments for fans in theatres.

Written and directed by Kenthiran V, Vadam also features Natty Nataraj in a lead role. Touted as a rural entertainer, the film brings together a strong supporting cast including Sangeetha Kalyankumar and Bala Saravanan. Gnanakaravel has penned the dialogues and lyrics, adding a rooted flavour to the film’s narrative and music.