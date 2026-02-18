Maragadha Naanayam 2 goes

Spread the love

The sequel to the fantasy comedy hit Maragadha Naanayam has officially begun production. Titled Maragadha Naanayam 2, the film is directed by ARK Saravan, who also helmed the first instalment.

The film brings back Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani in the lead roles, reprising their popular characters. The ensemble cast also includes Munishkanth, Anandaraj, Arunraja Kamaraj, and Muruganandam, promising a blend of humour and fantasy once again.

Sudhan Sundaram is producing the upcoming film under his Passion Studios banner alongside Dev under the Axess Film Factory banner, KV Durai under the Good Show banner, Manish Singhal under the Dangal TV banner, and Durgaram Choudhary under the RDC media banner.