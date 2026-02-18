Taking to make the announcement through the film’s official Instagram handle, the makers wrote, “Presence undeniable. Mammootty wraps up dubbing for #Patriot. In Cinemas Worldwide from April 23, 2026. #Mammootty #Mohanlal #MaheshNarayanan #AntoJoseph.”

It may be recalled that the makers of ‘Patriot’ had already confirmed that Mohanlal had completed dubbing for his portions in the film.

On the film’s official Instagram handle, the makers had recently posted a video clip of Mohanlal flashing the thumbs up sign after dubbing and wrote, “Some voices do not just speak, they define moments. Mohanlal has completed dubbing for Patriot. In Cinemas Worldwide from April 23. #Mohanlal #AntoJoseph #AntoJosephFilmCompany #Patriot #MaheshNarayanan.”

Just a few days ago, the makers had released a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video made using clips shot on the sets of the film while the crew was shooting in Sri Lanka.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Mohanlal wrote, “#Patriot Behind The Scenes : Srilanka. In Cinemas Worldwide from April 23 , 2026.”

The BTS video released had visuals shot on an airbase, filled with choppers, planes and fighter aircraft. The BTS video also showed glimpses of Mohanlal and Mammootty on the airbase, highlighting the fact that the two legends of Malayalam cinema were coming together after 18 years.

One interesting visual showed Fahaadh Faasil sitting inside the cockpit of a fighter aircraft with a professional explaining to him about the controls of the aircraft. It may be recalled that actor Fahadh Faasil had recently disclosed that he plays the villain in the film.

Fahadh, who participated in an event recently, made this disclosure on stage. “I play the villain in Patriot,” he said and went on to also confirm that there would be a second part to his blockbuster film ‘Aavesham’. “Yes, Aavesham 2 is there. That is a question that people ask me everywhere I go. Hopefully, (in) 2027 or 2028,” he said.

For the unaware, Patriot is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on April 23 this year.

On January 4 this year, the makers of the film had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film’s shooting. They wrote,”That’s a wrap. Blood, sweat, belief. #PATRIOT marches on. See you on the Big screen.”

They also shared a BTS video of all the stars on the sets on the occasion.