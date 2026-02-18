Ghilli set for re-release this Feb

Spread the love

One of Tamil cinema’s most iconic action entertainers, Ghilli, is gearing up for a grand theatrical re-release this February, much to the excitement of fans across generations. The film — originally released in 2004 — has retained a massive cult following over the years, and its return to theatres promises a wave of nostalgia for audiences who grew up watching it, as well as a new experience for younger viewers.

Ghilli stars Vijay in one of his most celebrated roles, along with Trisha and Prakash Raj, under the direction of Dharani. Known for its gripping screenplay, high-octane action sequences, and rousing music composed by Vidyasagar, the film was a blockbuster hit and played a significant role in cementing Vijay’s status as a leading star.

The theatrical re-run is being organised to celebrate the enduring appeal of the movie, giving fans a chance to relive its most memorable scenes on the big screen once again. Theatre owners and cinema enthusiasts have welcomed the decision, noting that the film remains a crowd-puller even years after its original release.