Zimbabwe stuns Sri Lanka 

Colombo, Feb 20: Zimbabwe produced another major upset at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, beating co-hosts Sri Lanka by six wickets in Colombo to finish the group stage unbeaten and top Group B.

Chasing a competitive target of 179, Zimbabwe reached 182-4 in 19.3 overs, with Brian Bennett scoring an unbeaten 63 and captain Sikandar Raza adding a quick 45 to anchor the chase. The result handed Sri Lanka their first defeat in the tournament and marked Zimbabwe’s second shock win after earlier toppling Australia.

Zimbabwe’s confident run has sent a strong warning to the cricketing world as the tournament heads into its crucial phase.