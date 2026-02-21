It’s a wrap for Vijay Milton’s directorial Gods and Soldiers

Spread the love

A part of the Goli Soda legacy, Gods and Soldiers is helmed by Vijay Milton. Recently, the team has wrapped up the shooting of the film. The director-cinematographer took to social media to share the update, with a series of pictures and video from the wrap-up celebration.

The star cast includes Raj Tarun, Sunil, Vedan, Bharath, Aari, Ammu Abhirami, Kishore, Jeffery, Bharath, Paal Dabba, and Vijetha, among others. Rapper Paal Dabba is making his acting debut with this film.

Backed by Rough Note Productions, Gods and Soldiers will feature music by Sam CS. The film is expected to reflect the essence of the Goli Soda franchise, portraying struggles, resilience and spirit with raw storytelling.

Other details about the film are kept under wraps and will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.