Keerthy Suresh & Antony Thattil open doors to their ‘House of Fun’ in Kochi

Actor Keerthy Suresh and her husband Antony Thattil have showcased their vibrant Kochi apartment in Season 9 of Where The Heart Is by Asian Paints. Perched atop an apartment building, the couple's home — fondly called the 'House of Fun' — blends colourful décor, natural light and meaningful memories.

The space reflects their journey together, featuring moon-themed artworks marking key moments in their relationship and a framed tribute to Keerthy’s National Award-winning film Mahanati. With warm brick accents, soothing tones, a Kerala-style cot and a lively open deck, the home balances tradition and modern comfort.

Keerthy says building a home together is about making it deeply personal, encouraging young couples to design spaces that reflect their shared stories and emotions.