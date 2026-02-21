T20 WC: Super 8 begins with Pak – Kiwis clash today

Spread the love

Colombo, Feb 21: The Super Eight stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup gets underway today with a high-stakes encounter between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan’s spin attack — featuring Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan — is expected to play a decisive role on the turning surface.

The Colombo pitch traditionally assists slower bowlers, and Pakistan will look to exploit those conditions to put pressure on New Zealand’s batting lineup.

New Zealand’s middle order has lacked consistency in the tournament so far, increasing the responsibility on their top order. Openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen have provided brisk starts, but experienced campaigners Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra will need to anchor the innings and counter the spin challenge effectively.

For Pakistan, leading run-scorer Sahibzada Farhan has been in impressive form and remains crucial in both setting and chasing targets. However, inconsistent returns from senior batter Babar Azam have raised concerns heading into the knockout phase.

Both teams will be aiming to start the Super Eight stage on a strong note, as early momentum could prove vital in a tightly contested group.

With spin likely to dominate proceedings, adaptability and composure under pressure may ultimately decide the outcome of this crucial fixture.