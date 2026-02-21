Kamal, Rajini reunite after 46 years

Spread the love

Tamil cinema’s iconic class and mass forces have reunited after 46 years, as Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth join hands for the much-anticipated KH x RK project.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the promotional video has triggered celebration and nostalgia across Tamil Nadu.

The three-minute-46-second promo opens on a playful note, with Nelson debating whose room to knock on first while composer Anirudh Ravichander discusses the film’s music. The mood turns lively as Kamal and Rajini appear in contrasting costume styles before walking shoulder to shoulder towards a garage filled with vintage cars, with Anirudh’s retro-themed “Aaja Raja” adding flair.

In a symbolic moment, Rajinikanth tosses the car keys to Kamal, who takes the driver’s seat, teasing fans about who leads the film. The glimpse ends with the announcement that shooting will begin soon.

Kamal Haasan, who began his career as a child artiste, evolved into one of Indian cinema’s most versatile performers, known for his experimental roles, screenwriting and filmmaking. With landmark films across genres, he built a reputation as a “class” actor celebrated for intense performances and innovation.

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, rose from humble beginnings to become one of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars. Known for his charismatic screen presence, punch dialogues and larger-than-life roles, he redefined the “mass hero” image and commands a devoted global fan base.

The two legends shared screen space in several films during the 1970s before carving out distinct paths that shaped Tamil cinema for decades. Their reunion, after nearly half a century, marks a landmark moment for fans and the industry alike.

The project is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the Red Giant Movies banner, with Rajiv Menon as cinematographer and DRK Kiran as art director, setting the stage for one of the biggest cinematic events in recent times