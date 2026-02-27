Gaza strike by Israel kills two, truce talks stall

Gaza Feb 27: An Israeli strike on Thursday killed at least two Palestinians and wounded five east of Gaza City, according to Al-Ahli Hospital. Despite the truce that began on October 10, violence continues, with Israel reporting the killing of a Palestinian near the Gaza-Israel dividing line, claiming he was a militant. Gaza’s Health Ministry said 618 Palestinians have died since the ceasefire, raising the overall toll to 72,082 since Israel’s offensive began. Last year, 129 journalists were killed, two-thirds by Israel, including AP freelancer Mariam Dagga. While some crossings to Egypt have reopened and plans for an international peacekeeping force are in motion, key issues like Israel’s withdrawal and Gaza’s demilitarization mean the truce remains largely stalled.