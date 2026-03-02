Israel’s offensive campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon

The Israeli military on Mondy announced an “offensive campaign” against Hezbollah that is likely to last several days in response to the Iran-backed militant group’s rocket attack in the Jewish nation, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir confirms.

“We have begun an offensive campaign against Hezbollah. We are not just on the defensive, now we go on the offence,” he said

“We need to prepare for several days of fighting, many. We need strong defensive readiness and continuous offensive preparedness, in waves.”