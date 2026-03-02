F-15 fighter jet crashes in Kuwait amid war tensions

A US F-15E fighter jet reportedly crashed in Kuwait on Monday (March 2), amid rising West Asia tensions, according to Iran’s state-owned Press TV, which claimed it may have been shot down.

The pilot ejected safely and walked away from the site, Press TV said on X while sharing footage of the crash and a photo of the pilot after his ejection.

The footage showed the aircraft spiralling downward before impact. It was not immediately clear whether the aircraft belonged to the US or Israel. There is no official confirmation yet from the US Air Force, though unconfirmed reports suggest the incident could have involved friendly fire.

The news come amid a suspected Iranian attack on Kuwait on Monday morning, after which fire and smoke were seen rising from inside the US Embassy compound. Video obtained by The Associated Press showed smoke billowing as an alarm wailed inside the compound.