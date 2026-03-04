Finn Allen Blasts Record T20 WC Century as New Zealand Crush South Africa in Semifinal

In a breathtaking display of power-hitting, Finn Allen smashed the fastest century in T20 World Cup history, reaching triple figures off just 33 balls to guide New Zealand to a dominant victory over South Africa in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest target of 170, New Zealand completed the run chase in just 12.5 overs, thanks to Allen’s explosive innings. He also recorded the joint-fastest fifty of the ongoing tournament, reaching 50 in only 19 balls. The early assault propelled New Zealand to 84/0 in the first six overs, setting a new record for the highest powerplay score in T20 World Cup history.

Opening partner Tim Seifert contributed a blistering 28-ball fifty, combining with Allen for a 117-run opening stand, effectively taking the game away from South Africa.

Earlier, South Africa looked poised after Marco Jansen’s unbeaten 55 off 30 balls helped them post a competitive total of 169/8. However, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as his bowlers reduced the Proteas to 77/5 at one stage.

The win sends New Zealand to the T20 World Cup final, where they will face either India or England, setting up a mouth-watering clash for the title.