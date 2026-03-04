DMK Names Two Rajya Sabha Candidates, Allots Seats to Congress and DMDK Ahead of March 16 Polls

In a strategic move ahead of the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced its nominees and finalised seat allocations for its allies in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK has nominated Tiruchi Siva and Professor J. Constantine Ravindran for two of the state’s Upper House seats. Under the alliance arrangement, the Indian National Congress and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) have each been allotted one Rajya Sabha seat, ensuring representation for coalition partners.

This announcement comes as part of a broader strategy by the ruling party to consolidate its Secular Progressive Alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, in which Congress has already secured a significant share of Assembly constituencies through a formal seat-sharing pact.