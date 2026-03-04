AIADMK Names Thambidurai as Rajya Sabha Candidate, Allots One Seat to PMK

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has officially announced senior leader M. Thambidurai as its nominee for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, scheduled for March 16. In a strategic move reflecting alliance unity, the AIADMK has also allotted one Rajya Sabha seat to its ally, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The announcement comes as parties finalize nominations for the biennial Upper House elections, with the last date for filing set for March 5. Based on the current strength of the AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the alliance is expected to secure two seats, one each for AIADMK and PMK.

Thambidurai, a veteran politician and former Union minister, brings extensive parliamentary experience to the role. PMK’s nominee will contest the other seat under the alliance agreement, strengthening cooperative ties ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The party leadership issued an official statement emphasizing the collaborative approach within the alliance as it prepares for the Rajya Sabha and Assembly election battles in the coming weeks.