DMK‑Congress Alliance Finalizes Seat‑Sharing for Tamil Nadu Elections

In a major development ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Indian National Congress have officially signed a seat‑sharing agreement, solidifying their alliance for the upcoming polls.

Under the agreement, the Congress will contest 28 Assembly constituencies as part of the DMK-led coalition. The deal also includes the allocation of one Rajya Sabha seat for the Congress in the upcoming Upper House elections.

The signing ceremony took place at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, Chennai, attended by senior leaders including DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Congress leader P. Chidambaram, and party general secretary K. Selvaperunthagai, among others.

The pact concludes days of negotiations, during which the Congress had initially sought a larger share of seats. With the agreement now in place, both parties have committed to contesting the elections together under the alliance banner, aiming to consolidate their voter base and strengthen their prospects in the state polls.

Political analysts say the deal removes uncertainty within the alliance and presents a united front to voters ahead of the upcoming election season.