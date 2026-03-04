US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka, At Least 80 Dead

At least 80 people were killed when a US submarine struck and sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident involved the Moudge-class frigate IRIS Dena, which was reportedly carrying around 180 crew members at the time. Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told parliament that the vessel sank approximately 40 nautical miles from the island after issuing a distress call.

“A US submarine sank an Iranian warship off the southern coast of Sri Lanka,” said US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, confirming that the strike was conducted by an American military submarine.

Sri Lankan officials stated that rescue operations were underway, although the scale of casualties remains high due to the suddenness of the attack. International attention is now focused on the implications of a US strike in international waters so close to Sri Lanka.The

IRIS Dena, part of Iran’s Moudge-class frigate fleet, was engaged in routine naval operations when the incident occurred. Details surrounding the reason for the strike have not yet been officially disclosed by the US Department of Defense.

The sinking has raised concerns about maritime security in the region and the risk of escalation in US-Iran tensions. Sri Lanka has called for international cooperation in the ongoing search and rescue operations.