India Edges England by 7 Runs to Reach T20 World Cup Final

India national cricket team booked their place in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a tense seven-run victory over the England national cricket team in a dramatic semi-final clash.

India survived a stunning counterattack from England’s young star Jacob Bethell, whose brilliant 105 off just 48 balls almost turned the match on its head. Despite Bethell’s heroics, England fell just short in a thrilling chase.

India dominated the early phase of England’s chase. Hardik Pandya struck first to remove Phil Salt, while Axar Patel produced a sensational catch to dismiss Harry Brook.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy then added another key breakthrough, ending the difficult tournament for England captain Jos Buttler and tightening India’s grip on the contest.

England fought back strongly through Bethell, who attacked both spin and pace with fearless strokeplay. He found support from Will Jacks and Tom Banton as the required run rate began to fall.

However, another moment of brilliance from Axar Patel in the deep brought India back into the game when he removed Jacks with a superb catch.

With England needing 45 runs from the final three overs, the match hung in the balance. But India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah delivered a decisive over, executing pinpoint yorkers and conceding just six runs.

In the following over, Pandya removed Sam Curran, tightening the pressure further. Bethell completed a magnificent century in the same over, but England still required 30 runs from the final six balls. Bethell was run out on the first ball of the final over, effectively ending England’s hopes. Jofra Archer struck three towering sixes late in the over, but the target proved too steep.