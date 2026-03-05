R N Ravi Moved Out of Tamil Nadu to West Bengal in Governor Reshuffle

In a major gubernatorial reshuffle announced by the Centre, R. N. Ravi has been transferred from his post as Governor of Tamil Nadu to become the new Governor of West Bengal, bringing an end to his nearly four-year tenure in the southern state.

The move was part of a wider administrative reshuffle of governors across several states and Union Territories announced by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ravi, a retired Indian Police Service officer, had been serving as the Governor of Tamil Nadu since September 2021. During his tenure, he frequently found himself at the centre of political controversies and disagreements with the state government led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

With Ravi’s transfer, Rajendra Arlekar, who is currently the Governor of Kerala, has been given additional charge as the Governor of Tamil Nadu until further arrangements are made.