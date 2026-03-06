Sanju Samson Says Jasprit Bumrah Deserved Player of the Match After India’s Win Over England

India national cricket team advanced to the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after a dramatic seven-run victory over the England national cricket team, and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson believes the credit for the win should go to India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

After the thrilling semi-final, Samson said Bumrah deserved the Player of the Match award for his crucial spell during the death overs, which shifted the momentum back in India’s favour. According to Samson, Bumrah’s ability to deliver accurate yorkers under pressure proved decisive when England were closing in on the target.

Samson himself played a key role with the bat, scoring a blistering 89 off 42 balls. His aggressive innings helped India post a massive total of 253 runs, putting England under early pressure in the chase.

The innings included powerful stroke-play across the ground and laid the foundation for one of the highest totals in a T20 World Cup knockout match.