India gets 30-day US waiver to buy Russian oil shipments stranded at sea

The United States has issued a temporary 30-day waiver allowing Russian oil cargoes stranded at sea to be sold to India, according to senior US officials. The move is aimed at easing pressure on global oil supplies amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Under the waiver, Indian refiners will be allowed to purchase Russian crude that had already been loaded onto ships before the deadline. The permission applies only to these cargoes and does not allow new shipments beyond the temporary period.

US officials said the measure is intended to keep oil flowing in global markets and ensure supply stability. They added that the short-term waiver is unlikely to significantly benefit Russia financially because it covers oil already at sea.