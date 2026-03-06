Dharmadhikari sworn-in as CJ of Madras HC

Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Friday at a ceremony held in Chennai. The oath of office was administered by R. N. Ravi, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, at Raj Bhavan.

Justice Dharmadhikari assumed office following the retirement of former Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava. He was previously serving as a judge of the Kerala High Court and was appointed to the top post after the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium and approval by the President of India.

Originally from Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Justice Dharmadhikari studied law at Nagpur University and began his legal career in 1992. He served as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court before being transferred to the Kerala High Court in 2025. With his swearing-in, he becomes the 47th Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.