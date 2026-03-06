IIT Madras student hospitalised after medication overdose

A postgraduate student of Indian Institute of Technology Madras was hospitalised after she was found unconscious in her hostel room on the institute’s campus in Chennai, prompting a police investigation.

According to police, the student, a second-year postgraduate from Assam, was staying in a hostel on the IIT Madras campus in Guindy. Her roommates reportedly found her unconscious and immediately rushed her to a private hospital in Alwarpet, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the student had been taking medication for stress-related issues and may have fainted after consuming an excessive quantity of tablets. Kotturpuram Police registered a case and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Police have informed the student’s family members, and further inquiries are underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the suspected overdose.