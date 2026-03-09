Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Named Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Iran has named Mojtaba Khamenei as its new Supreme Leader after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei.

The decision was taken by Iran’s Assembly of Experts, a council of clerics responsible for choosing the country’s top leader.

Mojtaba Khamenei, a cleric with strong links to Iran’s powerful security forces, had long been seen as a possible successor to his father.

His appointment comes at a time of rising tensions and conflict in the region following attacks involving the United States and Israel.

As Supreme Leader, Mojtaba now holds the highest authority in Iran, with major control over the country’s government, military and key policies.