Skipper Suryakumar hails India’s WC glory, Calls Bumrah national tesure

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said the team’s T20 World Cup triumph was the culmination of a long and rewarding journey, crediting the faith shown in him by the board and the collective effort of the squad.

Speaking after the victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Suryakumar said the achievement would take time to fully sink in.

“It will take a little bit of time. Very happy with what has happened. It has been a long journey. It started after 2024 when BCCI, Jay bhai that time secretary, showed faith in me,” he said.

He added that lifting the trophy at such a grand venue made the moment even more special.

“Coming here at the Narendra Modi Stadium and doing it is a special feeling. We were playing good cricket throughout the last two years and it was going well. We wanted to follow the good habits from the 2024 World Cup.”

The skipper also praised the balance and experience within the Indian squad, highlighting the contributions of several key players.

“It’s really important to understand what they’re capable of. The timing was perfect for Sanju to come in,” he said, referring to wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

He also described spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Abhishek Sharma as “World No.1 players”, underlining the confidence the team has in them.

Suryakumar further acknowledged the experience brought by senior players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, saying they have been key pillars of the team for years.