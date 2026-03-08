Winning WC Final at My Home Ground Doesn’t Get Better Than This: Bumrah on winning MoM

“Feels extremely special because I’ve played one final in my home venue but couldn’t win that one, but today I won,” said Jasprit Bumrah after being named Player of the Match in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as India defeated New Zealand national cricket team to lift the title.

The Indian pace spearhead delivered a match-winning spell in the summit clash, using his experience cleverly on a batting-friendly surface to dismantle the New Zealand batting line-up.

Reflecting on the conditions, Bumrah said he knew the pitch would favour the batters and that he had to rely on his experience rather than sheer pace.

“I knew the wicket was a flat one so I had to use all my experience. Before this tournament I was in that zone where I felt I was trying too hard because I was bowling well but felt I was trying too hard. This tournament I just tried to let the game come to me, and that worked really well,” he said.

The fast bowler said winning the Player of the Match award in a World Cup final at his home ground made the moment even more special.

“My individual assessment has always been my strength and getting MOTM at my home ground in a World Cup final, it doesn’t get better than that,” Bumrah said.

He also explained how his variations, especially slower deliveries, played a crucial role on a surface where pace could make stroke-making easier for batters.

“Because of the experience, because I’ve played on belters over here, and I have seen the other teams too, I learned that trying to bowl too fast can make shot-making easier. So just played smart and tried to think of what the batsmen were trying to do,” he added.

Bumrah also praised India’s bowling unit for staying calm under pressure during the high-stakes final.

“Whenever we discuss, they always come up with options. And when communication is needed we did that. We never panicked. Kept our heads above the water. Teams that do that win the tournament and I am very happy we did it,” he said.