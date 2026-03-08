Feels Like a Dream: Sanju Samson on Player of the Tournament Honour after India’s T20 WC Triumph

“Feels like a dream. Very happy and grateful. Out of words, out of emotions,” said Sanju Samson after being named Player of the Tournament in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, following India’s historic title win over New Zealand national cricket team in the final.

Samson, who played a pivotal role throughout the tournament, said the moment was the result of years of hard work, patience and belief. Reflecting on his journey, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter revealed that his preparation began long before the tournament itself.

“To be honest, it started one-two years before. When I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn’t play, I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do,” he said.

The 31-year-old admitted that there were moments when his confidence had taken a severe hit. After a disappointing series against New Zealand earlier, he said he felt completely shattered.

“After the NZ series I was broken, my dreams were completely shattered. And I was thinking what can I do. But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream,” Samson said.

He also acknowledged the support he received from former cricketers during the difficult phase, including guidance from Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

“A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out. For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin sir. I reached out to him and had big big conversations with him. Getting guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for? I am very grateful for everyone who supported me,” Samson added.

The Kerala cricketer finished the tournament with three half-centuries and played a key role in India’s dominant campaign, which culminated in a convincing victory over New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Asked about his future ambitions after the dream run, Samson said he wants to take time to enjoy the moment before setting new goals.