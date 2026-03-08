India Creates History with Record T20 World Cup Triumph Over New Zealand

India scripted history on Sunday by becoming the first team to successfully defend the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title and the first to win the tournament on home soil, defeating New Zealand by a massive 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The emphatic victory also helped India erase the painful memories of their defeat to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Chasing a daunting target, New Zealand were under pressure from the very beginning. Their hopes took a major blow in the opening overs as Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips were dismissed within the first five overs, leaving the Kiwis struggling early in the chase.

Hardik Pandya added to their troubles by removing Mark Chapman soon after. Tim Seifert attempted to steady the innings and brought up a fighting half-century, but his dismissal by Varun Chakaravarthy halted New Zealand’s resistance. When Daryl Mitchell was sent back by Axar Patel in the 13th over, New Zealand’s last realistic chance faded away.

India’s bowlers dominated the second innings, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack brilliantly by claiming four wickets. Axar Patel provided strong support with three wickets as New Zealand’s batting line-up collapsed under pressure.

Earlier, India had produced a spectacular batting performance to post a record total of 255 for five. Sanju Samson led the charge with a stunning innings, while Abhishek Sharma delivered his best performance of the tournament at the perfect moment, attacking the New Zealand bowlers with confidence and power.

Ishan Kishan also played a crucial role, scoring a rapid 54 off just 25 balls to ensure India maintained relentless momentum. The top-order trio’s explosive display left the New Zealand bowlers stunned and set the foundation for India’s historic victory.

With the commanding win, India not only retained the T20 World Cup but also etched their name in the record books with one of the most dominant performances ever seen in a tournament final.