West Asia conflict to cause significant damage, debate important: Rahul Gandhi​

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Opposition believes the ongoing conflict in West Asia is a crucial issue that must be discussed in Parliament, arguing that the crisis could have serious economic consequences for India, including rising fuel prices and wider financial disruptions.​

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament complex, Gandhi said the conflict could pose major economic challenges for the country and affect multiple sectors.​

“The situation in West Asia will cause huge financial losses. A fight is underway for a paradigm shift, which will cause significant damage to our economy; we have already seen the impact on the stock market,” Gandhi said.​

His remarks came amid a sharp political exchange between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc over the demand for a discussion on the West Asia situation.​ The ruling alliance criticised the Opposition for insisting on debating the issue at a time when a discussion on the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had already been scheduled in the House.​