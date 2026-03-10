West Asia conflict to cause significant damage, debate important: Rahul Gandhi​

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Opposition believes the ongoing conflict in West Asia is a crucial issue that must be discussed in Parliament, arguing that the crisis could have serious economic consequences for India, including rising fuel prices and wider financial disruptions.
Speaking to reporters at the Parliament complex, Gandhi said the conflict could pose major economic challenges for the country and affect multiple sectors.
“The situation in West Asia will cause huge financial losses. A fight is underway for a paradigm shift, which will cause significant damage to our economy; we have already seen the impact on the stock market,” Gandhi said.
His remarks came amid a sharp political exchange between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc over the demand for a discussion on the West Asia situation. The ruling alliance criticised the Opposition for insisting on debating the issue at a time when a discussion on the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had already been scheduled in the House.